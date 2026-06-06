Markets Tank | Youtubers Abort Down Syndrome Baby | Albania Is Not For Sale | Headline News 6/5/26

Weekly News Report! After a week of record highs, the stock market plunged. S&P 500 -1.65% — $1.14 trillion wiped out | Nasdaq -2.60% — $1.11 trillion gone | Gold -3.38% — $1 trillion evaporated Silver -6.9% — $280 billion destroyed | Bitcoin -6.31% — $80 billion vanished | Total: $2.5 TRILLION obliterated in a single session. Prominent YouTuber Jesse Ridgway, known as McJuggerNuggets, and his wife, Ashley Ridgway, recently sparked intense public debate after announcing their decision to terminate their second-trimester pregnancy following a prenatal diagnosis of Trisomy 21. After news leaked of the purchase of ecologically sensitive land in Albania, Albanians have been taking to the streets to make their voices heard- Albania is not for sale. All of that and much more in This Week’s Headline News! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/markets-tank/

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