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A "Living, Breathing" Constitution is Really a Dead One
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30 views • November 30, 2020
Many people today think the Constitution is a “living, breathing” document, one that just changes with the times. But that just means those with power will tell us what it means in ways that fit their political goals. The end result? The largest government in the history of the world.
Path to Liberty: November 30, 2020
Path to Liberty: November 30, 2020
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