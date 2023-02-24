Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Another Temple of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church is Captured by the OCU Sectarians, Supported by Kiev Regime
106 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published a day ago |

Nazi Zelensky closing more churches  down for worshiping at Russian Orthodox Catholic faith. 

Another temple of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church is captured by the OCU sectarians. The video, in which the impostors open the doors, was filmed in the village of Belogorodka near Kiev.

Raiding and desecration of shrines continues throughout Ukraine and is actively supported by the Kiev regime.



Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket