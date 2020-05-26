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Cortina - Virus
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10 views • May 26, 2020
Video propiedad del periodista Quique Romero, censurado por youtube, resubido acá. Información importante sobre la mentira del CORONA-VIRUS y los planes que el gobierno tiene; si podés compartirlo lo más posible se agradece!.
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