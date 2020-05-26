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Do you trust the media and politicians?
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60 views • May 26, 2020
Do you believe and trust the media and the politicians?
Then think again.
The politicians knows what's going on.
But they are, as usual, hypocritical silent.
The one who is silent, agrees. Fascists.
Exactly like they are silent with what is spring at the jobcenters.
Suggestion: See this 2020 document absolutely free and leegal and ask yourself the same question.
Do you believe and trust in the media and the politicians?
Out of Shadows 2020
1h 18 min | Documentary | 11 April 2020 (USA)
https://www.outofshadows.org/
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt12131262/
https://www.facebook.com/Out-Of-Shadows-Documentary-103881521283573/
https://youtu.be/0wTiCxXgrJw
This small video from d 26.04.2020 also verify what's going on.
Then think again.
The politicians knows what's going on.
But they are, as usual, hypocritical silent.
The one who is silent, agrees. Fascists.
Exactly like they are silent with what is spring at the jobcenters.
Suggestion: See this 2020 document absolutely free and leegal and ask yourself the same question.
Do you believe and trust in the media and the politicians?
Out of Shadows 2020
1h 18 min | Documentary | 11 April 2020 (USA)
https://www.outofshadows.org/
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt12131262/
https://www.facebook.com/Out-Of-Shadows-Documentary-103881521283573/
https://youtu.be/0wTiCxXgrJw
This small video from d 26.04.2020 also verify what's going on.
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