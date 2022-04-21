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Resistance Chicks & Niel Petersen INVITE YOU To Patriot Candidates UNITE
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30 views • April 21, 2022
On April 30th, we invite anyone running for a political seat in Ohio, along with all patriots who love this state and our country, and all patriot pastors, & Patriot group leaders to come for the biggest night of political, patriotic and pastoral unity that has ever been seen! We will have a night of speakers, candidates, prayer and good 'ol fashioned revival! We're going to forever change the way politics are done in this nation!
We have a deeply divided Governor's Primary. Jim Renacci , Joe Blystone, and Ron Hood all have grassroot support and desire to be Constitutional Conservatives, but who does God want? Let's ask Him. All of these candidates are running to take on Lockdown king Mike Dewine and their supporters are true patriots. We also have a wildcard in Independent candidate Niel Petersen, a pastor and also a constitutional conservative. Independent candidates go straight to the general election, bypassing the primary; so regardless of what happens in a few weeks, with GOD there is ALWAYS hope! Let's pray for God to move in our May 3rd Primaries, that he raise up Godly candidates, and for Revival to spread across our state.
Candidates: If you need signatures, exposure, support & prayer, you NEED to be here on this night!
Bring your table and come early to set up! We want you to spend the evening telling everyone who you are and why you're standing up for Ohio and your community! Doors will open at 4:30 for set up. 5:30 Candidates pre event huddle!
MORE INFO: https://www.resistancechicks.com/patriot-candidates-unite-ohio/
Visit Facebook Event Page here: https://fb.me/e/1rjls1rg0
Keywords
niel petersenohio primaryohio governor raceohio politicspatriot candidateschristian candidates
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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