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Mic'd Up — The Devil in Hollywood 2.0
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42 views • December 09, 2021
In this week's Mic'd Up, Michael Voris interviews former Hollywood actor, Bug Hall. Bug opens up about his conversion to the Catholic faith, Hollywood sex abuse and much more.
Learn more about Bug here: https://www.patreon.com/bughall
Get the truth. Join Church Militant today: https://bit.ly/37rYn55 The Vortex, Headlines, The Download, Mic'd Up and more Catholic content!
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Learn more about Bug here: https://www.patreon.com/bughall
Get the truth. Join Church Militant today: https://bit.ly/37rYn55 The Vortex, Headlines, The Download, Mic'd Up and more Catholic content!
Go to our website to watch thousands of hours of Catholic content. https://www.churchmilitant.com/
Sign up for a Premium account. https://www.churchmilitant.com/gopremium
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