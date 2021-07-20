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ReAwaken America - July 17-18, 2021
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62 views • July 20, 2021
Calling out the lies that we’re being told about the covid injections and how many have actually died from the shot. Over 45,000 have died from the evil of the Fake Vax 😡
And women that stood up for their kids against masking in schools.
And women that stood up for their kids against masking in schools.
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