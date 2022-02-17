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"Manifest The One" webinar by Melanie Tonia Evans — Valentine's Day 2022
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I had such an incredible time yesterday!
Not only did I get to spend 3 hours with the incredible Thrivers in this community, but we worked on probably my favourite topic...
Finding real, solid and healthy love after narcissistic abuse. 🤗
I know this can be a difficult and painful issue for many who have been in toxic relationships (just like it was for me).
Yet, I also know with absolute certainty that you absolutely can have real love if you apply the right tools and are dedicated to the necessary inner work.
If you missed the event we went through a number of vital exercises to work out what you personally value in a love relationship, what's blocking you from real love and also what you need to focus on to become "The One" for yourself, to manifest "The One" into your life.
Then we did a beautiful Quanta Freedom Healing together to start getting you shifting toward generating healthy, solid and supportive love.
At the end of the session, I talked about an opportunity to get coaching with me for a full 12 months in my most intimate and expansive program, for people who want to create their most extraordinary life post-narcissistic abuse.
It's amazing to see that many of you have already signed up for Love, Health & Wealth Super-Thrive program (https://www.melanietoniaevans.com/superthrive.htm) after yesterday.
Yay! I can't wait to work with you side-by-side to empower you to start calling forth abundance in ALL these 3 areas of your life!
If you aren't signed up and if this is something you are interested in please check out Super-Thrive because spots are filling up pretty fast and we keep a very small cap on members.
Thank you, as always for being a part of this incredible community and for your continued dedication to your healing journey.
I'm so proud of you!
>> https://www.melanietoniaevans.com/superthrive.htm
Not only did I get to spend 3 hours with the incredible Thrivers in this community, but we worked on probably my favourite topic...
Finding real, solid and healthy love after narcissistic abuse. 🤗
I know this can be a difficult and painful issue for many who have been in toxic relationships (just like it was for me).
Yet, I also know with absolute certainty that you absolutely can have real love if you apply the right tools and are dedicated to the necessary inner work.
If you missed the event we went through a number of vital exercises to work out what you personally value in a love relationship, what's blocking you from real love and also what you need to focus on to become "The One" for yourself, to manifest "The One" into your life.
Then we did a beautiful Quanta Freedom Healing together to start getting you shifting toward generating healthy, solid and supportive love.
At the end of the session, I talked about an opportunity to get coaching with me for a full 12 months in my most intimate and expansive program, for people who want to create their most extraordinary life post-narcissistic abuse.
It's amazing to see that many of you have already signed up for Love, Health & Wealth Super-Thrive program (https://www.melanietoniaevans.com/superthrive.htm) after yesterday.
Yay! I can't wait to work with you side-by-side to empower you to start calling forth abundance in ALL these 3 areas of your life!
If you aren't signed up and if this is something you are interested in please check out Super-Thrive because spots are filling up pretty fast and we keep a very small cap on members.
Thank you, as always for being a part of this incredible community and for your continued dedication to your healing journey.
I'm so proud of you!
>> https://www.melanietoniaevans.com/superthrive.htm
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