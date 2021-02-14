Sidney Powell The TRUTH of the 2020 Elections and the harm to America (ep#2-13-20)

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Sidney Powell served in the Department of Justice for 10 years and for the last 20 years has devoted her private practice to federal appeals. She was the youngest Assistant U.S Attorney and later became Chief of the Appellate Section for the Western and Northern Districts of Texas. Sidney Powell is recognized by her peers as a “Super Lawyer” and named as one of the “Best Lawyers in America”. Her Amazon best-selling book Licensed To Lie reads like a legal thriller. Her latest book is CONVICTION MACHINE: Standing Up to Prosecutorial Abuse. Learn the TRUTH about the 2020 election and what it means to America. www.liscensedtolie.com https://defendingtherepublic.org/ [email protected]
Source:
https://www.spreaker.com/user/erskineradio/sidney-powell-ep-2-13-20