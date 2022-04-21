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HAM Radio Class Session THREE w/ Matthew Yellen
Resistance Chicks
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128 views • April 21, 2022
Resistance Chicks presents the 2018-2022 Technicians Radio License Class with Instructor Matthew Yellen. This class was originally presented in-person and streamed via zoom to on-line participants. We are offering it here for FREE in hopes that you TOO will get your HAM radio license! This is a Four Part Series. You can find more information about this class and details mentioned in it, where to take the test etc... along with links to the other 3 parts once uploaded here: https://www.resistancechicks.com/ham-radio-class-info-sign-up/

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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