© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"The Chariots of the LORD are Strong" by Rev. John Brownlie
Follow
0
Share
Report
35 views • March 31, 2021
...their number passeth ken,
Mount them and fight against the wrong,
Ye who are valiant men.
Where, unabashed, the power of sin
Vaunts an unhindered sway,
Ride, in the strength of God, and win
Fresh laurels in the fray.
Where hands are weak, and hearts are faint,
Through conflict sharp and sore ;
Where hearts that murmur no complaint,
Shrink at the thought of more :
There let the power of God be shown,
To quell satanic might ;
To rescue those who strive alone,
Despondent in the fight.
For freedom wield the sword of might,
And cut the hands that bind ;
Strike boldly in the name of right,
And still fresh laurels find.
Where unabashed, the power of sin
Vaunts an unhindered sway,
Ride, in the strength of God, and win
Fresh laurels in the fray.
[email protected]
http://ProjectSEE.com
Mount them and fight against the wrong,
Ye who are valiant men.
Where, unabashed, the power of sin
Vaunts an unhindered sway,
Ride, in the strength of God, and win
Fresh laurels in the fray.
Where hands are weak, and hearts are faint,
Through conflict sharp and sore ;
Where hearts that murmur no complaint,
Shrink at the thought of more :
There let the power of God be shown,
To quell satanic might ;
To rescue those who strive alone,
Despondent in the fight.
For freedom wield the sword of might,
And cut the hands that bind ;
Strike boldly in the name of right,
And still fresh laurels find.
Where unabashed, the power of sin
Vaunts an unhindered sway,
Ride, in the strength of God, and win
Fresh laurels in the fray.
[email protected]
http://ProjectSEE.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.