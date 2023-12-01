Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Censorship-Industrial Complex
Son of the Republic
608 Subscribers
Published Yesterday

Sweeping Plan For Global Censorship Exposed

* The U.S. government recruited a web of NGOs and private individuals to do what it cannot lawfully do: censor and subvert the American people.

The Censorship-Industrial Complex, Part 2


Reese Reports | 1 December 2023

https://banned.video/watch?id=6569dd0a0681e68064db97bf

free speechcensorshiplibertymind controlcommunismpropaganda1st amendmentfirst amendment1aliberalismsocial engineeringfreedom of speechfascismtyrannybig brothermarxismdisinformationleftismgreg reesemisinformationsubversiontotalitarianismauthoritarianismpublic-private partnershipnon-governmental organization

