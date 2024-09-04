BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Mike Adams Sermon 015 - Jeremiah 1-4 Toxic pesticide agriculture is an ABOMINATION against God
Abundance Church
Abundance Church
234 views • 8 months ago

- Jeremiah 4:22 and its relevance to modern society. (0:03)

- God's warnings to ancient Judah, parallel to modern Western society. (5:00)

- Health and nutrition in the context of spiritual purity. (10:54)

- Dangers of artificial food additives and vaccines. (16:13)

- Defiling God's land through pesticides and herbicides, leading to multi-generational curses. (21:39)

- Broken cisterns and moral decay in Jeremiah 2:19. (26:13)

- Agriculture, God's will, and genetically modified crops. (30:28)

- GMOs, genetic code, and health impacts from a biblical perspective. (35:56)

- Wickedness and destruction in ancient Jerusalem, parallel to modern society. (42:01)

- Agriculture, Permaculture, and God's teachings on treating the land and people with care. (47:27)

- Jeremiah 4, warning of destruction for wicked society. (53:12)



For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport

Keywords
mike adamsfoodgodverseeviltoxicsermonsjerusalemhrrlandpeoplewaterspecial reportdestructionwickednessdestroypoisonsbodysermonjeremiahplanttalkingmoleculesbrighteon broadcast newscisterns
