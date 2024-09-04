Mike Adams Sermon 015 - Jeremiah 1-4 Toxic pesticide agriculture is an ABOMINATION against God

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- Jeremiah 4:22 and its relevance to modern society. (0:03)
- God's warnings to ancient Judah, parallel to modern Western society. (5:00)
- Health and nutrition in the context of spiritual purity. (10:54)
- Dangers of artificial food additives and vaccines. (16:13)
- Defiling God's land through pesticides and herbicides, leading to multi-generational curses. (21:39)
- Broken cisterns and moral decay in Jeremiah 2:19. (26:13)
- Agriculture, God's will, and genetically modified crops. (30:28)
- GMOs, genetic code, and health impacts from a biblical perspective. (35:56)
- Wickedness and destruction in ancient Jerusalem, parallel to modern society. (42:01)
- Agriculture, Permaculture, and God's teachings on treating the land and people with care. (47:27)
- Jeremiah 4, warning of destruction for wicked society. (53:12)
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport