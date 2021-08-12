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Vaccines are causing variants, not unvaccinated (mirrored)
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72 views • August 12, 2021
Immune pressure causes viruses to mutate. Is there any pressure for a virus to mutate with someone who has no immunity? Due to the suboptimal response to the vaccine, the virus (wanting to stay alive), will mutate in order to replicate and pass to others. No need to mutate with unvaccinated people. Don't blame mutations on unvaccinated. It's the vaccinated who are the mutation factories.
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