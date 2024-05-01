Can We Get Some Help Here?

In Case You’re Wondering If This Movie Was Scripted By Gag Writers

* The anarchists need humanitarian aid. Heh.

* They’re thirsty — and hungry too.

* Plus they’ll run out of TP soon.

* Their handlers seem to have overlooked a few things.

p.s. I’m not big on gematria, but could somebody decode ‘Johannah King-Slutzky’?





The full segment is linked below.





Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (30 April 2024)

https://youtu.be/jDezKaWs1bU