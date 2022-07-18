NYC WAS GIVEN A WARNING!!LARGE PLANET X-WORMWOOD SYSTEM BODIES+MANY METEORS EXPLODE IN SKYSREAD👇

Brandon cory Nagley





Jul 14, 2022 NYC WAS GIVEN A "WARNING" BY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT!!( IF CAN, GET OFF ALL COASTLINES)/LARGE PLANET X-WORMWOOD SYSTEM BODIES+MANY METEORS EXPLODE IN SKIES ABOVE MONTANA+HUNGARY+MULTIPLE OTHER PLACES (MILLIONS WILL SOON FALL FROM THE RED DRAGONS TAIL) /READ BELOW.

Today is now 7/14/22. i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus Christ, (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming.Those signs specifically from the planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon ( being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence. This videos highlights: There has been multiple breaking news stories the last whole week... Such as warning signs are all around our own U.S government and world governments are prepping majorly for nuclear war.... In New York City they put out a public service announcement how to SURVIVE a nuke blast from the emergency management agency of new York, which comes right after Russian news tv were saying weeks back now easy it would be for Russia to attack new York City... And Putin just came out around 3 days ago stating new York City is a target.. Which matches a prophetic dream I had actually 2 Russian prophecy dreams I had years ago from christ I believe... One dream I saw Russian jets invading the usa right over my head shooting machine guns at people as the Jets passed my head in that dream.. Another dream I remember years ago I feel is from God I saw Manhattan New York City in ruins after a massive bomb hit the area.. It's not fear porn as sadly many blinded skeptics will say....its reality coming and worldwide as the world is setting up for world war 3 as bible prophecy is all being fulfilled as more will be fulfilled... Also this comes around the same time a nuclear plant had alarms going off freaking people out on the beach in the USA... Though those from the nuclear factory said oh just a "false alarm" as I'm not buying it was any false alarm .. It seemed more a sick test how people will react... Also large meteor debris exploded over Chile and over Hungary within the past 5 days also multiple broken pieces fell over Montana USA around 2 days ago.... As I've said many times millions more are coming from planet xs tail.. Also pictures in here caught by me of different large planet x system bodies passing the sun and pictures credited to others though I'm the one to have spotted different planet x system objects or effects in others pictures...also regular planet x system asteroid-comey objects that go around the sun and earth daily were spotted in multiple areas... Rome went up in flames not far from the Vatican days ago.. I feel it's due to what's happening to earth from the planet x system... Plus more...Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my comments section with my pinned main notes.





Credited videos BELOW-

Raizetnadance/ planet x system meteor-asteroid object over Montana USA- https://youtube.com/shorts/E6WX9w0XiI...

Senamdecodes/ large glowing mushroom looking cloud lit up by planet x system body passing earth- https://youtu.be/oqDVSQ3JARo

Idokep/ meteor debris over Lake balaton Hungary-

https://youtu.be/-y9NTak7GZg

James Ridle/ multiple large meteor debris over

Helena Montana- https://youtube.com/shorts/SjRhH8d8jA...

Sophia/ atmospheric tail possibly created from when a planet x system body passed earth days ago- https://youtu.be/M-G5PoPGwaA





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uux1P7EOWZo