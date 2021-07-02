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U.S. army and Chinese army inside Canada & America are working together to bring in NWO depopulation
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95 views • July 02, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (July 2021). Their Chinese space program is an absolutely ludicrous fake propaganda. Their Star Trek Federation of nations and planets are working together. The Chinese already have the Triad’s “Red Dragon” space fleet. The Taygetan space fleet and U.S. Solar Warden space fleet are working to quickly modernize the Chinese Red Dragon space fleet, in order to combat their rival Illuminati NWO genocidal eugenics Nazi 4th Reich space fleet and their Draco Empire imperial space fleet and Satan Lucifer’s reptilian fallen angels. It will be a battle for survival of the species. The Chinese army is already inside Canada and Mexico and the United States military bases converted to U.N. military bases, and they are working together with the U.S. military that is 70% infiltrated, in order to bring in their Illuminati NWO. The End Times apostate witchcraft rebellion harlot Church’s religious Christian freaks and pastors, who are redefining Bible verses, and rebelling against “women’s head coverings” so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, and cross-dressing in “Satan Lucifer’s 1840s to 2020s cross-dress-project” men’s trousers, and taxing unbiblical 10% salary tithe taxes, are condoning all of this by not exposing their space fleets, and Vergis B planet children’s human meat farms sex slave factories, and that 70% of their military and police are returned nephilim and chimera aliens, which they should know by the Holy Spirit. They are cowardly traitors to our God and our human homo-sapiens specie. They are not the Bible’s “watchman on the wall,” because they are afraid of getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes, and shot with FBI pinpoint heart attack EMF weapons, and poisoned with sulfuric acid & polonium radiation & mercury & flesh-eating bacteria, and all their families killed or their families’ brains controlled to try to kill them, and all their incomes cut off, and their shower and sink water infected with flesh-eating bacteria and hundreds of other biological weapons, and demon spirits suffocating them with SIDS and urethra molesting them all day, and attacked with psychic and witchcraft attacks all day, and the DHS Al-Qaeda slandering them to all potential employers. Every single pastor and thousands of religious Christians (except for one brother in Christ) all abandoned me and threw me out to the Illuminati wolves, in order to fight alone against the Illuminati CIA NSA MI6 FBI to protect them and their families and the human specie and women & children, without sleeping or eating or bathing or looking for work to cover my own living costs or marrying, while under horrific persecution, because Jesus gave his life on the cross so that we may receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life. Repent, repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission… ***
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https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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