“HR-1” BILL COULD CHANGE AMERICA INDEFINITELY ** CONGRESS ROLLS OUT PLAN TO CHANGE THE COUNTRY FOR THE WORST- Tucker Carlson – 25/Jan/2021

** H.R.-1

-Source WIKI -

116th Congress

The For The People Act is a bill introduced and passed in the United States House of Representatives in 2019 that died in the then Republican-majority Senate but was reintroduced in the House in 2021, to expand voting rights, limit partisan gerrymandering, strengthen ethics rules, and limit the influence of private donor money in politics.Wikipedia

Full title:An Act to expand Americans' access to the ballot box, reduce the influence of big money in politics, and strengthen ethics rules for public servants, and for other purposes.

Introduced in:116th United States Congress

Introduced on:January 3, 2019



** The [DS]/MSM are now red pilling America, people are seeing the truth, the boomerang is coming back to hit the [DS]. All the treasons criminals are in one place. The public must believe and accept, the MSM will try to fight back. The plan is in motion, the countdown has started, the patriots are preparing to make their move.

** CONGRESS ROLLS OUT PLAN TO CHANGE THE COUNTRY

** BIDEN ADMIN MAY BE THE FADSTEST IN HISTORY

** HR-1 BILL, THE ULTIMATE POWER OVER FEDERAL ELECTIONS

** HR-1 BILL WOULD ENSHRINE VOTER FRAUD

** HR-1 BILL PUSHES BALLOT HARVESTING

** HR-1 BILL IS SUICIDAL FOR DEMOCRACY

** AMAZON’S BEZOS WILL NOT ALLOW MAIL-IN VOTING

**DEMS WANT IN-PERSON VOTING TO GET RID OF NEWSOM

** DEMS DOING ALL THEY CAN TO ENSURE ONE-PARTY RULE

** BILL DESIGNED TO SHIELD DEMS FROM ALL CRITICISM

** A PROFOUND CHANGE IS TAKING PLACE IN OUR SOCIETY

** DEMS ARE TRYING TO CONTROL WHAT YOU BELIEVE

** THERE IS AN EFFORT UNDERWAY TO SHUT DOWN FOX NEWS

** BAD IDEAS HAVE A HISTORY OF PREVAILING

** PEOPLE WE DISAGREE WITH SHOULD HAVE A VOICE, IT’S CALLED FREE SPEECH

** BIG TECH WILL CONTROL INFO TO RETAIN POWER

** RUPERT MURDOCH SPEAKS OUT AGAINST CENSORSHIP

** “For those of us in media, there’s a real challenge to confront: a wave of censorship that seeks to silence conversation, to stifle debate, to ultimately stop individuals and societies from realizing their potential...” This rigidly enforced conformity, aided and abetted by so-called social media, is a straitjacket on sensibility...”

** DEMOCRATS & THE CRACKDOWN ON DISSENT

** FL DEM WANTS TO STOP ANYONE THAT HAS EVER SPREAD “FALSE INFORMATIN” FROM GETTING A SECURITY CLEARANCE

** GREENWALD: WE ARE FACING NEW AUTHORITARIAN DANGERS

** THE CRACKDOWN ON CIVIL LIBERTIES IS UNDERWAY

** ENFORCED CONFORMITY, CENSORSHIP AIMS TO SILENCE CONVERSATION & STIFLE DEBATE

** CHINA RAMPS UP PRESSURE ON BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

** 16 YEAR PLAN IS BACK IN ACTION AFTER OVERCOMING TRUMP’S BUMP IN THE ROAD

** 'Hall monitors' for social media? Twitter launches new 'Birdwatch' program, enlisting users to help hunt down 'misleading' speech

** BOYCOTT ALL OF THEM!!!