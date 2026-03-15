Huge SHOCK to ISRAEL: Iran Wiped Out three Underground Bunkers with Top Officials of ISRAEL inside

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My dear friends, it is worth noting that right after the attack on the US embassy in Iraq, Iran launched a massive missile strike on three Israeli cities - 'Tel Aviv', 'Rishon LeZion', and 'Shoham'. According to the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Forces, General Majid Mousavi, it was the most powerful missile strike on Israel since the beginning of the war. It is reported that in these Israeli cities, 30 super-heavy ballistic missiles, weighing from one to two tons, struck decision-making centers and underground bunkers of the Israeli leadership.
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