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https://gettr.com/post/p2kcew0b62d
【Nicole on Steve Gruber Show】Nicole: To free America from the control of the CCP, we must expose the “Trojan horses” planted by the CCP inside the US government agencies. Without the help of those sellouts, it would be impossible for the CCP to infiltrate the U.S.,let alone launch attacks.
#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang