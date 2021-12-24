Election Poll Watching Concerns

Kurt Hyde of The New American interviewed Kirk Launius, a member of the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association and a former poll watcher at a central counting station, at the ReAwaken America event in Frisco, Texas December 9 – 11, 2021.

Kirk Launius who, in addition to his law enforcement experience, has impressive credentials as a computer professional including having worked in IT when he was in the US Navy. Launius told The New American of some of the error messages he saw on the screen of a computer operator at a central counting station and why they concerned him. Launious also cited The New American’s news coverage of the election integrity lawsuit in which he is a plaintiff.

Launius also reported regarding some of the problems he has personally experienced while acting as a poll watcher at elections. In one case, he experienced hostility to poll watching in the form of being forbidden to sit down even though he had brought his own stool for sitting. The stool was taken from him by the election officials. This caused him to be standing for hours.

Launius explained how some law enforcement officers are now beginning to be aware of election integrity concerns. He cited as an example a sheriff in Wisconsin who assigned an investigator in response to an election integrity complaint.



DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.