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OregonStatewideJuralAssembly
OregonStatewideJuralAssembly
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On Oregon 2026.


After action on Washington County Probate Department July 2026.



Local Portland cable access show started to return Oregon to a Constitutional republican form of government. Assemble per the constitution, create a civilian court of record and assemble a Grand Jury for the return of a Constitutional republican form of government.


[email protected]

facebook.com/OregonSJA/

orsja.org

                             

Monday night meeting at 7pm pt@ 


Join:https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/247948839174359?p=bis7mPjXDXCEqrm1LQ

Meeting ID:247 948 839 174 359

Passcode:Nn3dB3np

Need help?| System reference

Dial in by phone

+1 929-229-5346,,942855247#United States, New York City

Find a local number

Phone conference ID:942 855 247#


___

Keywords
amendmentconstitutiongrand jurycourtoregonremedydrivingassemblymartial lawarticletrue billassemblerebuttaltravelingvehiclestatewideoregon statewide jural assemblycivilian court on oregoncivilian courtex parte milliganarticle iii amendment vii courtverdict without appealron vroomanosjaorsja org
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