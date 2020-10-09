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COVID Criminals Accused of Crimes Against Humanity - #NewWorldNextWeek
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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126 views • October 09, 2020
Welcome back to New World Next Week — the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:

Story #1: The German Investigation Into the Covid Scandal
https://bit.ly/3lpmwAm

Covid Experts Say: There Is Another Way
https://bit.ly/30LFdGF

ANOTHER 10 Experts Questioning the Coronavirus Panic
https://bit.ly/2I7McDr

Parents In France Vow to Fight Planned Home-Schooling Ban
https://bit.ly/33HbPmZ

COVID-19 'Phase 3' Vaccine Trial Participants Report Day-Long Migraines, Fever
https://bit.ly/2SDeQ1k

Second AstraZeneca Volunteer Reportedly Suffers Rare Neurological Condition, But UK Company Says It’s Not Related To Vaccine
https://bit.ly/3jJiceQ

Ha! My second maskless attempt did *not* go as rad... "SIR?! YOU NEED A MASK!"
https://bit.ly/33ESLFZ

Story #2: US, UK & France Block Ex-OPCW Chief’s Testimony At UN
https://bit.ly/2I0HAyM

Journalist Aaron Maté’s Live Tweet Thread on Blocking Bustani
https://bit.ly/3iO92wF

Media Support OPCW’s Novichok Poisoning of Navalny Hoax
https://bit.ly/33CwmJ8

NWNW Flashback: OPCW Losing Credibility As Even More Revelations Surface On Douma
https://bit.ly/3lpC3Ao

Episode 368 – The Douma Hoax: Anatomy of a False Flag
https://bit.ly/33FbuRJ

How To Read The News
https://bit.ly/3jFgSKd

Story #3: Two Female CRISPR Scientists Make History, Winning Nobel Prize In Chemistry For Genome-Editing Discovery
https://bit.ly/36GVqkj

Latest Round In CRISPR Patent Battle Has Apparent Victor, But Fight Continues
https://bit.ly/30HH0g3

NWNW Flashback: CRISPR Gene Editing Can Cause Hundreds Of Unintended Mutations (Jun. 23, 2017)
https://bit.ly/3lspPaf

Interview 1486 – Jonathan Latham on Gene Editing
https://bit.ly/3jEszRm

“Crispr” Search On Corbett Report
https://bit.ly/3iHcuc4

You can help support our independent and non-commercial work by visiting http://CorbettReport.com/Support & http://MediaMonarchy.com/Join.

Those in the US who want to support our work can send cash, check or money order (payable to James Evan Pilato) to:

Media Monarchy
c/o James Evan Pilato
P.O. Box 22486
Santa Fe, NM 87502-2486

Thank You.
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)

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https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7TvL4GlQyMBLlUsTrN_C4Q
Keywords
censorshiphoaxdeceptionliesmind controlcommunismpropagandaunainwo1984manipulationagenda 21transhumanismcoronamasksmsm liesquarantineslockdownscovidplandemicscamdemiccurfewstv is a weapon
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