HUGE NEWS!!! | NEW Name, NEW Time, SAME GREAT CONTENT

NEW name, NEW time, SAME content, SAME fun, SAME GOD!!!!

Join us daily at 4:14pm everyday for new content, new guests, and the continuing of our calling of Isaiah 61 to preach good news, set the captives free, release from prison those stuck in bondage, and declare this is the year of the favor of the Lord. Our world is under attack and we must speak truth. Our nation is blessed. Our nation is called to preach the good news. Welcome to the Tania Joy Show - join us on all our platforms - Facebook, Twitter, Truth Social, Instagram, Rumble, Clouthub, GabTV, AbundantTV, Creative MotionTV, HisGloryTV, Brighteon, Buzzsprout (all your major podcasts), and more to come!

NEW website COMING SOON - www.taniajoy.tv

SUPPORT our SPONSORS:

**Filterless, Non-Toxic Air & Surface Purification - Tania's Choice for Healthy Christmas Savings! - email [email protected] and put “ActivePure” in the subject!

**SUPPLEMENTS for the Holidays - Clive de Carle - https://clivedecarle.ositracker.com/328693/11489

**REVERSE AGING and REMOVE SCARRING with Esther’s Timeless Pack - https://b4a.kannaway.com/b4a/product/MY003E?categoryid=460

**INCREASE HAIR GROWTH with the BEST Collagen AVAILABLE Elixir -https://getstarted.isagenix.com/YUEDUG8BV009

**PAIN RELIEF and CALM HOLIDAY NERVES with the PREMIERE CBD products - https://b4a.kannaway.com/B4A/shop/cbdproducts

**PROTECT your FINANCES with GOLD/SILVER with Kirk Elliott PhD - https://kirkelliottphd.com/b4a/

**KILL 170 DISEASES with Holy Hydrogen - Promo Code B4A https://bit.ly/3OPCS5q

**REVERSE the JAB effects with Nature Reigns - Promo Code B4A https://nature-reigns.goaffpro.com/create-account?ref=EfK73I5v

**CHRISTMAS SPECIALS on SLIPPERS, GAZA SHEETS, and BEST PILLOWS - MyPillow - https://www.mypillow.com/b4a

**BEST IMMUNE SUPPORT PACKETS with Dr. Mark Sherwood - https://sherwood.tv/affiliate/?id=109&code=b4a

---------------------------------

***SUPPORT💲us so that we can CONTINUE to bring you this amazing CONTENT! -

https://beautyforashes.tv/how-to-donate/

**Learn More & Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: **https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/

**Receive a DISCOUNT by using B4A or TANIAJOYGIBSON

**Jan. 20th & 21st - Tickets Now On Sale for Nashville, TN (8 AM start time)

**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All

**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102