6 Month Old Babies Will Be Given The Pfizer Jab This Winter

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Dr Vernon Coleman is a medical doctor and an ex-GP. Also, he is an expert on medical research, drug adverse reactions and drug industry fraud. His books, in 25 languages, have sold millions of copies around the world. Dr Coleman takes days to research each video and uses scores of reference papers and articles. It is obviously not possible to include references.