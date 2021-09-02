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Taliban Air Force: Insurgent’s plan to use seized aircraft in Panjshir Valley battle (Report)
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21 views • September 02, 2021
Taliban Air Force: Insurgent’s plan to use seized aircraft in Panjshir Valley battle (Report)
The Taliban are reportedly ready to use their newly found wealth of aircraft at their disposal on Wednesday night against resistance militia still holding out against them in the Panjshir province. (Sputnik)
Fierce battles in recent days have resulted in casualties from both the Taliban and the National Resistance Front as the NRF look to repel attacks on Panjshir – the only province not under Taliban control.
The Taliban have stumbled upon an air force worth TENS-OF-MILLIONS of dollars with as many as 48 aircraft reportedly seized – including US-bought helicopters and attack planes, leaving them with more air power than many NATO nations.
The Taliban are reportedly ready to use their newly found wealth of aircraft at their disposal on Wednesday night against resistance militia still holding out against them in the Panjshir province. (Sputnik)
Fierce battles in recent days have resulted in casualties from both the Taliban and the National Resistance Front as the NRF look to repel attacks on Panjshir – the only province not under Taliban control.
The Taliban have stumbled upon an air force worth TENS-OF-MILLIONS of dollars with as many as 48 aircraft reportedly seized – including US-bought helicopters and attack planes, leaving them with more air power than many NATO nations.
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