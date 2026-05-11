Food Security and Migration Dynamics, an interview with Michael Yon

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Mass migration has historically followed famine, conflict, and economic collapse — and experts believe the next wave could dwarf anything seen before. As food insecurity spreads, populations move toward regions perceived as stable and resource-rich. The pressure this creates on borders, infrastructure, and governments could redefine geopolitics for decades.
#Migration #FoodSecurity #GlobalCrisis #BorderCrisis #Geopolitics #EconomicInstability #FutureTrends
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