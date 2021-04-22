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Jack Hadfield Breaks Down Anglo-Saxon Roots of American Liberty
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41 views • April 22, 2021
Jack Hadfield of National File reminds us of the strides that Anglo-Saxon people did in Britain as well as the united states to destroy slavery and racism far before this current state of racial blame-game hysteria.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6081cb3f9c96bc01a0deb763
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6081cb3f9c96bc01a0deb763
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