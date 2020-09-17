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Pandemic as planned 5 months before Covid-19 outbreak
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48 views • September 17, 2020
What U.S. Citizens need to know they’re deliberately censored from hearing about?
Whistle blower information on the prior virus pandemic planning and it’s real agenda.
Please enjoy watching this epic true and current 8-2020 enlightening documentary.
Whistle blower information on the prior virus pandemic planning and it’s real agenda.
Please enjoy watching this epic true and current 8-2020 enlightening documentary.
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