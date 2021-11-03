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Israeli Warning Public About Medical Fraud (Hebrew and English with Hebrew translation) [10:24]
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243 views • November 03, 2021
Remdesivir deaths in the US were called COVID-19 deaths. Hospitals deliberately killed patients with Rendesivir in order to fake their Covid deaths and make more money. We must never trust our medical establishment again, unless we are okay with dying, and are looking for a good way to commit suicide.
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