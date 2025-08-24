© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Optical microscope analysis of a drop of the AstraZeneca vaccine, by Doctor Liliana Zelada Rück.
Bubbles, ribbons, and graphene nanotubes are observed. None of this should be in the injectable.
The AstraZeneca vaccine was withdrawn from the market, but regardless of this, what is seen in this optical examination is the same as what is found in all the other injectables.