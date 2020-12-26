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WEF FOUNDER: MUST PREPARE FOR AN ANGRIER WORLD (MEET KLAUS SCHWAB)
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68 views • December 26, 2020
WEF FOUNDER: MUST PREPARE FOR AN ANGRIER WORLD ( MEET KLAUS SCHWAB ONE OF THE ORGANISERS FROM THE GREAT RESET)
Professor Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum, discusses his new book "Covid-19: The Great Reset."
QUOTE ,, Beware of anyone who says they know. Trust me, they don't, or they wouldn't have to say they did. Harvey Fierstein
Professor Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum, discusses his new book "Covid-19: The Great Reset."
QUOTE ,, Beware of anyone who says they know. Trust me, they don't, or they wouldn't have to say they did. Harvey Fierstein
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