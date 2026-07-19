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0017 Why there are Bible Mandela Effects
qrz-jesus.com
qrz-jesus.com
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Title: 0017 Why there are Bible Mandela Effects.mp4


keywords: Actor Based Reality DallasGoldBug Ed Chiarini QANON MAGA


Links:


1599 Geneva Bible Patriot’s Edition

https://genevabible.com/product/geneva-bible-patriots-edition/


Nicholson1968 – highly recommended you read the whole site ASAP and find out what the mark of the beast really is:


https://www.nicholson1968.com/


http://www.qrz-jesus.com


1599 Geneva Bible with footnotes here:


http://www.biblegateway.com/


Watch this and learn:


The case for Conspiracy EXPOSED! Exposed Series by DallasGoldBug

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/xowl5v


Ed Chiarini ‘s website is currently down, now taken by a Chinese casino

https://wellaware1.com/


JFK and Jimmy Carter

https://www.bitchute.com/video/hiqJrC7mIuRx/


backup thumbnails here:


Xdisciple Pulling away the veil of deception.

https://xdisciple.blogspot.com/


Burn List Blog

http://burnlistblog.blogspot.com/


Donald Marshall

https://donaldmarshallrevolution.com/


→ 0530 Donald Marshall found in Weezer music video cloning center revealed

https://www.bitchute.com/video/2fUZGPSOThs2/


Providing Insight Into the Truth the Early Church Fathers Understood

https://www.voiceofelijah.org/


Music Credits:


Video links:


Matthew 19 by 1599 Geneva Bible by Tolle Lege Press

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew%2019&version=GNV


Here is what the KJV and Strongs now says about the word regeneration:

https://www.blueletterbible.org/lexicon/g3824/kjv/tr/0-1/


Pilcrow

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pilcrow


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