Title: 0017 Why there are Bible Mandela Effects.mp4





keywords: Actor Based Reality DallasGoldBug Ed Chiarini QANON MAGA





Links:





1599 Geneva Bible Patriot’s Edition

https://genevabible.com/product/geneva-bible-patriots-edition/





Nicholson1968 – highly recommended you read the whole site ASAP and find out what the mark of the beast really is:





https://www.nicholson1968.com/





http://www.qrz-jesus.com





1599 Geneva Bible with footnotes here:





http://www.biblegateway.com/





Watch this and learn:





The case for Conspiracy EXPOSED! Exposed Series by DallasGoldBug

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/xowl5v





Ed Chiarini ‘s website is currently down, now taken by a Chinese casino

https://wellaware1.com/





JFK and Jimmy Carter

https://www.bitchute.com/video/hiqJrC7mIuRx/





backup thumbnails here:





Xdisciple Pulling away the veil of deception.

https://xdisciple.blogspot.com/





Burn List Blog

http://burnlistblog.blogspot.com/





Donald Marshall

https://donaldmarshallrevolution.com/





→ 0530 Donald Marshall found in Weezer music video cloning center revealed

https://www.bitchute.com/video/2fUZGPSOThs2/





Providing Insight Into the Truth the Early Church Fathers Understood

https://www.voiceofelijah.org/





Music Credits:





Video links:





Matthew 19 by 1599 Geneva Bible by Tolle Lege Press

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew%2019&version=GNV





Here is what the KJV and Strongs now says about the word regeneration:

https://www.blueletterbible.org/lexicon/g3824/kjv/tr/0-1/





Pilcrow

¶

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pilcrow





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