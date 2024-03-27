Create New Account
Clay Clark Joins Amanda Grace: The Courts and the Attack on Freedom
Ark of Grace Ministries
Published Yesterday

Clay Clark and Amanda dive into current events and rulings on recent court cases. They also talk about Peter Navarro starting his sentence and the attack by the courts on Americans’ freedom. Tune in March 26 at 5pm ET.

