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Their narrative is crumbling
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0 view • January 18, 2022
Maria Zeee, January 15, 2022
Dr. Peter McCullough has said the official pandemic narrative that has been fiercely guarded over the past two years is "completely crumbling".
He joins us for a follow-up interview to give us an update since the last time we spoke, and tell us about the progress of truth in the United States, and across the globe.
You can follow Dr. McCullough's weekly report via this link:
https://www.iheart.com/podcast/53-the-mccullough-report-88800688/
Dr. McCullough can also be found on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/P_McCulloughMD
If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out, you can donate via this link:
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=48KZT6SYT2R44
Website: https://www.zeeemedia.com
Regular Live News Broadcasts on my Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realmariazeee/
Uncensored on Telegram: https://t.me/zeeemedia
Dr. Peter McCullough has said the official pandemic narrative that has been fiercely guarded over the past two years is "completely crumbling".
He joins us for a follow-up interview to give us an update since the last time we spoke, and tell us about the progress of truth in the United States, and across the globe.
You can follow Dr. McCullough's weekly report via this link:
https://www.iheart.com/podcast/53-the-mccullough-report-88800688/
Dr. McCullough can also be found on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/P_McCulloughMD
If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out, you can donate via this link:
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=48KZT6SYT2R44
Website: https://www.zeeemedia.com
Regular Live News Broadcasts on my Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realmariazeee/
Uncensored on Telegram: https://t.me/zeeemedia
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