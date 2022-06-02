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Election Catherine Engelbrecht Gregg Phillips. By George Nemeh + MAAP REAL.
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124 views • June 02, 2022
MAAP REAL + GEORGE NEMEH PRESENTS: May 31st: Election Integrity Watchdog Hearing. Thank you Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips with True The Vote for availing yourselves to the informational hearing, identifying some problems in Yuma and Maricopa counties along with some legislative fixes.
Thank you for working with our local law enforcement to go after the bad actors. Elections matter and voter integrity need to be restored so we have honest and fair elections.
Today, Senator Kelly Townsend, Senator Sine Kerr, Senator Nancy Barto, Representative Shawnna Bolick, Representative Tim Dunn, and Representative Walt Blackman to hear from True the Vote founder Catherine Engelbrecht and elections investigator Gregg Phillips on ballot harvesting. Thank you, Representative Shawnna LM Bolick for putting on this committee.
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW Copyrights 2022
Producer Director Host George Nemeh
Thank you for working with our local law enforcement to go after the bad actors. Elections matter and voter integrity need to be restored so we have honest and fair elections.
Today, Senator Kelly Townsend, Senator Sine Kerr, Senator Nancy Barto, Representative Shawnna Bolick, Representative Tim Dunn, and Representative Walt Blackman to hear from True the Vote founder Catherine Engelbrecht and elections investigator Gregg Phillips on ballot harvesting. Thank you, Representative Shawnna LM Bolick for putting on this committee.
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW Copyrights 2022
Producer Director Host George Nemeh
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