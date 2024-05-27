The History of Memorial Day that You DON’T Know - Holiday Special - Historian Bill Federer | FOC SPECIAL Show

Today on the Flyover Conservatives show we are tackling the most important things going on RIGHT NOW from a Conservative Christian perspective!
WILLIAM J. FEDERER is a nationally known speaaker, best-selling author, and president of Amerisearch, Inc., a publishing company dedicated to researching America's noble heritage.
Bill's American Minute radio feature is broadcast daily across America and by the Internet. His Faith in History television airs on the TCT Network on stations across America and via DirectTV.
Bill Federer
WEBSITE: https://americanminute.com
BOOKS: https://americanminute.com/collections/printed-books
>> BOOK: https://americanminute.com/collections/printed-books/products/silence-equals-consent-the-sin-of-omission-speak-now-or-forever-lose-your-freedom-1
