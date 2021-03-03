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Boots On The Ground At Philadelphia FEMA Site And People Starving At Quarantine Hotels!
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440 views • March 03, 2021
200 Marines sent to Philadelphia's FEMA mass vax site. We knew this would happen and here it is! Meanwhile in Canada their forced hotel quarantines are not going so well (or maybe exactly as planned) and people are starving as well as reported sexual assaults. This is how government cares for their people. Wake up time for us all!
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https://thewashingtonstandard.com/more-than-200-marines-arrive-at-mass-vaccination-site-to-aid-fema-to-experiment-on-americans-with-covid-jabs-resist/
https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/pentagon-will-deploy-active-duty-troops-to-mass-vaccination-sites
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/canadas-quarantine-hotels-backfire-people-starve?utm_source=feedburner&;utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+zerohedge%2Ffeed+%28zero+hedge+-+on+a+long+enough+timeline%2C+the+survival+rate+for+everyone+drops+to+zero%29
https://www.rt.com/news/516893-quarantine-hotel-toronto-chaos/
Check us on SubscribeStar and consider helping the show
https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
If you love the show and want to support our work find us on Patreon
https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Please feel free to email us as well at
[email protected]
If you want the audio only of the show find us here
https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Check us out on Rumble as well!
https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Find us on Odysee here!
https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
https://thewashingtonstandard.com/more-than-200-marines-arrive-at-mass-vaccination-site-to-aid-fema-to-experiment-on-americans-with-covid-jabs-resist/
https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/pentagon-will-deploy-active-duty-troops-to-mass-vaccination-sites
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/canadas-quarantine-hotels-backfire-people-starve?utm_source=feedburner&;utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+zerohedge%2Ffeed+%28zero+hedge+-+on+a+long+enough+timeline%2C+the+survival+rate+for+everyone+drops+to+zero%29
https://www.rt.com/news/516893-quarantine-hotel-toronto-chaos/
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