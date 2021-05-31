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Dr. Peter A. McCullough‘s interview on May 19, 2021 (Part 3 ): I think this whole pandemic, from the beginning, was about the vaccine：
This whole pandemic, from the beginning, was about the vaccine
Over 4,000 Americans and over 10,000 Europeans that died on days 1, 2, 3 after the vaccine
People are setting themselves up for a superbug that’s going to wipe out the world’s populations