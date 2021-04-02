© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Quick Covid / Vaccine Summary
Follow
1
Share
Report
103 views • April 02, 2021
This is the first section of a video titled "Dr. Steve Hotze: COVID-19 "vaccine" is NOT a vaccine, but a dangerous experimental gene therapy." which gives an easily digestible view of the where things are at. It comes from a channel called LoveCoffeeHour (full video 17.52)
A Quick Covid / Vaccine Summary
A Quick Covid / Vaccine Summary
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.