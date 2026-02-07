Chaotic Morass: Hate Crime Laws’ Cascading Subversion From Citizens’ Rights to Protected Characteristics

This study analyzes the transformation of legal frameworks from bias-targeted laws to immigration policies, influenced by strategic design. It examines enforcement shifts, data obscuration, and societal changes, offering a critical perspective on justice systems. The research engages with historical contexts and theoretical insights, encouraging reflection on control and sovereignty.

