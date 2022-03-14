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GOP or DEMS? New poll reveals who would fight if US was invaded | Wake Up America Weekend
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161 views • March 14, 2022
On Sunday's "Wake Up America Weekend," Ellis Henican, Kay Smythe, and Carl Higbie reacted to a poll showing more Republicans than Democrats would stay in the U.S. and fight if the country was in the same situation as Ukraine during the ongoing Russian invasion.
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