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Noam Chomsky Says, Lock Vaccine Skeptics In Their Homes and Deprive Them of Food
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6372 views • October 26, 2021
Leftist Noam Chomsky has been making the rounds calling for those who don’t want to put experimental shots in their bodies to be sequestered in their homes and not to let them out to even get food. Alex Jones covers these and other insane globalist statements in just the last couple of days
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