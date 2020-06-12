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The David Knight Show (12June20 Full Show
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52 views • June 12, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:00:11 With 40M unemployed, GOP & US Chamber of Commerce want more foreign workers
— 00:04:28 Day 88 of lockdown, New Yorkers leaving in droves, Fed Reserve & White House will hide names and amounts of who got small business money
— 00:13:50 Revolution? The idiots of CHAZ, Clueless in Seattle, declare their independence, then a list of demands - from whom? You won’t believe how they intend to defend themselves and provide food & water
— 00:27:57 150 yrs ago, what’s happening now in Seattle happened in Paris. They called themselves “Communtards” — idiocracy is nothing new
— 00:41:32 Biden demands Facebook fact check Trump, Trump sends “cease & desist” letter to CNN because of a poll. Does anyone respect free speech anymore?
— 00:55:35 Thugs running CHAZ “autonomous zone” in Seattle aren’t providing any protection but extorting businesses. How is that different from government as usual?
— 01:03:45 US cops kill more people in a WEEK than Germany, England, Spain, Switzerland, and Iceland — combined in a YEAR
— 01:13:06 Rand Paul is right — “no knock” raids MUST STOP
— 01:37:28 Richard Proctor, BathroomEconomics.com, joins — Lockdown violated virtually every article of the Bill of Rights
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For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:00:11 With 40M unemployed, GOP & US Chamber of Commerce want more foreign workers
— 00:04:28 Day 88 of lockdown, New Yorkers leaving in droves, Fed Reserve & White House will hide names and amounts of who got small business money
— 00:13:50 Revolution? The idiots of CHAZ, Clueless in Seattle, declare their independence, then a list of demands - from whom? You won’t believe how they intend to defend themselves and provide food & water
— 00:27:57 150 yrs ago, what’s happening now in Seattle happened in Paris. They called themselves “Communtards” — idiocracy is nothing new
— 00:41:32 Biden demands Facebook fact check Trump, Trump sends “cease & desist” letter to CNN because of a poll. Does anyone respect free speech anymore?
— 00:55:35 Thugs running CHAZ “autonomous zone” in Seattle aren’t providing any protection but extorting businesses. How is that different from government as usual?
— 01:03:45 US cops kill more people in a WEEK than Germany, England, Spain, Switzerland, and Iceland — combined in a YEAR
— 01:13:06 Rand Paul is right — “no knock” raids MUST STOP
— 01:37:28 Richard Proctor, BathroomEconomics.com, joins — Lockdown violated virtually every article of the Bill of Rights
Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/todays-top-sellers/ultimate-pregnenolone-pack?ims=tnatl&;utm_campaign=pregnenpack&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Banner&utm_content=pregnenpack
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