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A refugee from Mariupol said that militants from Azov nationalist battalion, while retreating, blew up the city drama theater, where there were civilians, whom they used as a “human shield”.
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41 views • March 17, 2022
A refugee from Mariupol said that militants from Azov nationalist battalion, while retreating, blew up the city drama theater, where there were civilians, whom they used as a “human shield”.
The militants deployed military equipment near bomb shelters and residential buildings.
The militants deployed military equipment near bomb shelters and residential buildings.
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