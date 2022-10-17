⚡️A Rally in Lvov, Ukraine - Where Relatives Demand that Zelensky's Gang find the 'MISSING' from the 24th Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. - 101622

Posted video and description found with it.
⚡️A rally in Lvov, where relatives demand that Zelensky's gang find the "missing" from the 24th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
I won't tell you a big secret if I say that most of the people they are trying to find are already dead for a long time. Zelensky has been hiding the huge losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the population, relatives are not informed about this.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.