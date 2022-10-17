⚡️A Rally in Lvov, Ukraine - Where Relatives Demand that Zelensky's Gang find the 'MISSING' from the 24th Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. - 101622

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⚡️A rally in Lvov, where relatives demand that Zelensky's gang find the "missing" from the 24th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
I won't tell you a big secret if I say that most of the people they are trying to find are already dead for a long time. Zelensky has been hiding the huge losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the population, relatives are not informed about this.