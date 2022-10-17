Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
⚡️A Rally in Lvov, Ukraine - Where Relatives Demand that Zelensky's Gang find the 'MISSING' from the 24th Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. - 101622
92 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published a month ago |

Posted video and description found with it.

⚡️A rally in Lvov, where relatives demand that Zelensky's gang find the "missing" from the 24th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

I won't tell you a big secret if I say that most of the people they are trying to find are already dead for a long time. Zelensky has been hiding the huge losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the population, relatives are not informed about this.

Keywords
russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket