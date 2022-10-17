⚡️A Rally in Lvov, Ukraine - Where Relatives Demand that Zelensky's Gang find the 'MISSING' from the 24th Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. - 101622

Posted video and description found with it.

⚡️A rally in Lvov, where relatives demand that Zelensky's gang find the "missing" from the 24th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

I won't tell you a big secret if I say that most of the people they are trying to find are already dead for a long time. Zelensky has been hiding the huge losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the population, relatives are not informed about this.