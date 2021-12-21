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Biden Channels His Inner Stalin
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41 views • December 21, 2021
Biden does a modernization of a quote from Joseph Stalin. This is his direct words admitting its not about the votes, its about the counters... which we know they cheated and wont stop cheating until we do something about it.
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