GREAT SHAKING COMING

Titles, diplomas, robes and buildings DO NOT IMPRESS GOD. But sackcloth & ashes and a humble spirit do get God's attention. Even with sackcloth & ashes, this ship is going down but we can still save souls. We ARE THAT last generation, and now we need sackcloth, ashes, fasting, repenting & prayer NOW more than ever. Please join us every Friday sundown to Saturday sundown for fasting, repenting & prayer. Why we use only the King James Bible: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8sqoBX86nv0 The Holy Spirit asked me to write a new book and WARN you about my Tribulation dreams and I have just finished the book titled: 'THE TRIBULATION'. You can see more about it here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BZ6KG44X/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=&sr= .......................................................... THANK YOU & GOD BLESS YOU for your prayers, love & support of this Last Days ministry: We mail out free books, KJV Bibles & CDs all FREE of charge to all who ask, we even mailed a KJV Bible into Saudi Arabia. (THANKS TO YOU). Because of your love & support of this Last Days ministry and with the help & direction of the Holy Spirit, we have mailed out over 10,000 WARNING letters & CD titled THE WARNING from our kitchen table (https://www.bitchute.com/video/x5BHey9YyEUd/ ) to every Assembly of God Church in America. We have mailed out approximately 650 water filters with a Bible in each one & half were sent out to the needy for FREE. We mail out King James Bibles to anyone for free. We even mailed a Bible to Saudi Arabia. If you would like to help support this ministry click the link below for several options or write to: Tony Lamb, POBox 41, Dardanelle, AR 72834 https://www.tonylamb.org/index104.html .................................................................. Our store is now open: (shirts, mugs & baseball caps) with our most popular sayings and logos from this ministry (that are for donation only to help support this Last Days ministry). Please see our online store here and take a look; these make great gift ideas: https://tony-lamb.myshopify.com/ I have water filters back in stock with the (included ceramic filter/s)' When you donate for a water filter you will also receive a FREE red letter edition KJV Bible, and a FREE book, either: IN THE TWINKLING OF AN EYE or GOD SHOWED ME THE FUTURE (sorry our choice per availability) and a FREE P-38 can opener. Also while supplies last I will include a 24" by 36" MEGA heavy-duty reclosable clear plastic bag, this bag has many uses including laundry. Please see here for details to order for a donation: https://www.ebay.com/itm/175493001158 To order your copy of: 'IN THE TWINKLING OF AN EYE' click here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1695677153 To order a copy of: 'GOD SHOWED ME THE FUTURE' click here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1717773664 or you can request a free copy from me digital or hard copy. * Here is the link where it shows you how easy it is to build your own water filter: https://tonylamb.org/waterfilter.pdf WE DID NOT LEAVE OUR CHURCH - OUR CHURCH LEFT US. We refuse to attend an apostate church that lies and reads and teaches a false gospel from books that are not the word of Almighty God, (which is found ONLY in the KJV Bible or the 1611 KJV Bible) BUT are in fact written by men & women (who are in sin) and are not inspired by God. This is why we use ONLY the KJV Bible, Please Watch: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8sqoBX86nv0 See my videos on youtube at: https://www.youtube.com/c/TonyLambWatchman Or see my videos at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/tonylamb Or on Rumble at: https://rumble.com/user/TonyLambWatchman See here to start your own home church: http://www.AzusaSt.com Here is the home website: https://www.TonyLamb.org Thank you for your love, support and your prayers for this Last Days Mission for God. You are 'NOT a Partner' in this ministry, 'YOU ARE FAMILY'! * Hear the: 'THE WARNING' free here at: https://www.bitchute.com/video/x5BHey9YyEUd/ Please email me AT: watchmensreport(at)gmail(dot)com or write to: Tony Lamb, POB 41, Dardanelle, AR 72834 To request prayer, a free Bible or a free book: Now is NOT the time to follow a preacher, a church or even a religion (NOT EVEN ME) THE ONLY WAY TO SURVIVE WHAT IS TO COME - IS TO NOT BE HERE - AS IN BEING RAPTURED. God Bless you Watchman Tony Lamb

