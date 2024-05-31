ALEX JONES [3 of 4] Friday 5/31/24 • MARIO NAWFAL & NICK SOTOR, NICK FUENTES, X SPACES COMMENTS• Infowars

EMERGENCY ALERT! THE WEAPONIZED SHOW TRIAL OF TRUMP IN NYC HAS MASSIVELY BACKFIRED, BUT THE DEEP STATE HAS FALSE FLAG CARDS UP THEIR SLEEVE
As predicted, the CIA-controlled Deep State media is now hyping imminent violence from Trump supporters and is planning to activate leftists to generate civil unrest that will be billed as a right/left civil war!
Make no mistake! Their election plan for 2024 is martial law at home and WW3 in Europe!
• Follow @RealAlexJones on X
• JonesCrowder.com
*** RonGibsonChannel SUPPORT AND CHANNEL LINKS IN ONE PLACE ***
Please Help Support And Share On All Of Your Social Media
https://bio.link/rongibsonchannel
*** Direct Full Show Links - VIDEO or MP3 ***
https://allmylinks.com/rongibsonchannel
INFOWARS LINKS
• https://www.InfowarsStore.com
• https://www.PrepareToday.com
#news #infowars #politics #AlexJones #RonGibson
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.